MUMBAI Microfinance company Ujjivan Financial Services said on Wednesday it raised $25.5 million by diluting a minority holding in the company to a bunch of private equity funds.

Netherlands Development Finance Company, Wolfensohn Capital Partners and existing investors participated in this round of fund raising, the company said in a statement.

Sequoia Capital, Lok Capital, India Financial Inclusion Fund, Mauritius Unitus Corporation and Elevar Equity are Ujjivan's existing investors.

Ujjivan serves over a million clients in 20 states, including 49 under-banked districts across the country.

