Tesla is most painful stock for short sellers in 2017
SAN FRANCISCO Traders short selling Tesla's soaring stock have lost $3.7 billion this year, eclipsing the combined losses of traders shorting Apple , Amazon.com and Netflix .
((Corrects latest-quarter EPS in paragraph 2 to 34 cents from 35 cents))
Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE.O) reported a 21 percent jump in quarterly revenue, as more customers subscribed to its creative and marketing software products provided over the Internet.
The company's net income rose to $174.5 million, or 34 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Aug. 28, from $44.7 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.22 billion from $1.01 billion.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Microsoft Corp on Tuesday unveiled Windows 10 S, a streamlined version of its popular operating system, geared toward low-cost laptops for students, as it tries to take share from Google's Chrome OS-run computers.