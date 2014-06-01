Musician Steven Tyler poses at the 21st annual Race To Erase MS fundraiser in Los Angeles, California May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

HELSINKI American rock star Steven Tyler took over a street musician's self-made instrument consisting of water-filled wine bottles to play in the streets of Helsinki on Saturday, performing Aerosmith's 1973 hit "Dream On."

Tyler played a glass-bottle xylophone, a concoction made of bamboo, rope and some 20 wine bottles, which belongs to Russian street musician Fedor Grigorev, who regularly performs in the centre of Helsinki.

While the veteran rocker seemed to enjoy his performance - he can be heard laughing during it - the Finns were less impressed. The video Tyler posted on his Facebook site showed only a handful of people stopped to listen to the impromptu show.

To watch the video on Steven Tyler's Facebook page, titled "Hitting the bottle hard in Helsinki", click on: here

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)