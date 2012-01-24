An Airbus A340 AirAsia X passenger jet arrives on its inaugural flight from Kuala Lumpur to Paris Orly Airport, in this February 14, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

MELBOURNE Australia's consumer watchdog has launched court action against AirAsia Bhd (AIRA.KL) alleging the budget airline's advertising of its fares for some routes out of Australia was misleading.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said on Tuesday it was seeking penalties and legal costs.

AirAsia's website (www.airasia.com/au) failed to show fares that included all taxes, duties, fees and other mandatory charges for some routes out of Melbourne, Perth and the Gold Coast, the commission said.

"Businesses that choose to advertise a part of the price of a particular product or service must also prominently specify a single total price," the commission said.

The matter is listed in the federal court in Melbourne for a scheduling conference on March 2.

