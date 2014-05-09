A staff worker of Air Asia works inside the Air Asia office in Sepang outside Kuala Lumpur November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said/Files

NEW DELHI The Delhi High court dismissed a plea on Friday by an airlines industry body challenging the grant of a flying permit to AirAsia Bhd.'s(AIRA.KL) joint venture in the country.

The Federation of Indian Airlines had challenged the aviation regulator's decision this week to issue an operating permit to AirAsia India.

The Tata Group and investment firm Telestra Tradeplace are AirAsia's partners in the joint venture. AirAsia India has not yet given a date for its launch, but said on Thursday it would announce its domestic routes in the coming weeks.

