LONDON Edinburgh airport said jet fuel supplies were being rationed on Tuesday because of a glitch discovered last week at a Scottish refinery owned by Ineos, forcing the refiner to halt deliveries.

"There has been a shortage of aircraft fuel across Scottish airports caused by quality issues at Petroineos' Grangemouth refinery which has meant we have had to ration our supplies" an Edinburgh airport said in a statement, adding flights had not been disrupted.

Ineos said the glitch affecting the production of jet fuel had been resolved and deliveries to Scottish airports had restarted.

PetroIneos Trading is a joint venture between Petrochina and Ineos to supply crude to Ineos refineries in France and Scotland and market their fuel. (Reporting by Jessica Donati)