The nose cone of an Airbus A380 overlooks the tail fin of an Airbus A320 at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

FARNBOROUGH, England AirAsia (AIRA.KL), Asia's largest low-cost carrier, expects to finalise an order for 50 Airbus EAD.PA A320 aircraft, with options to buy a further 50 of the planes, within the next two months, the airline's chief executive said on Thursday.

Asked when he expected to finalise the contract, Tony Fernandes said: "In the next two months, maybe sooner."

AirAsia is also interested in buying more of Airbus' widebody A330 planes, he told Reuters at Farnborough Airshow.

"We are looking for more A330s because business is very strong," he said. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan)