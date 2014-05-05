Peugeot returns to India through CK Birla venture - Les Echos
PARIS French carmaker PSA Group will announce a return to India this week through a manufacturing venture with New Delhi-based CK Birla Group, Les Echos reported on Monday.
NEW DELHI General Electric Co(GE.N) on Monday made tender offers to buy shares worth up to $389 million in two of Alstom SA's(ALSO.PA) India units to comply with local rules, following its $16.9 billion bid to buy the French group's energy unit.
GE has offered to buy 25 percent in Alstom T&D India Ltd ALST.NS from public shareholders at 261.25 rupees a share in a deal valued at up to $278 million, according to a notice issued to Indian stock exchanges by the offer manager Credit Suisse.
GE is also seeking to buy 26 percent of Alstom India Ltd ALSM.NS at 382.20 rupees per share for up to $111 million, said a separate filing. GE will proceed with the offers only if its bid for Alstom's energy arm goes through, the filings said.
Cash-strapped French engineering group Alstom said last week it would explore a $16.9 billion offer from General Electric for its energy arm while leaving the door open to a rival bid from Germany's Siemens (SIEGn.DE).
Shares in Alstom T&D India ended down 0.42 percent, while Alstom India gained 1.5 percent.
GE will indirectly acquire Alstom's 75 percent stake in Alstom T&D and 68.6 percent in Alstom India, if its bid to buy the French group's energy unit is successful, requiring the U.S. group to launch tender offer as per Indian market rules.
($1 = 60.2100 Rupees)
ZURICH Swiss Re has obtained regulatory approval to open a branch in India, the world's second largest reinsurer said on Monday, part of the Swiss company's growth aspirations in the world's second most populous country.
MUMBAI Cotton supplies in Indian spot markets fell 15.9 percent from a year earlier to 10.8 million bales between October and December as government's move to scrap high-value currency notes disrupted trading, a leading trade body said on Monday.