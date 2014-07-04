A zoomed illustration image of a man looking at a computer monitor showing the logo of Amazon is seen in Vienna November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Files

European officials have asked Luxembourg to hand over documents relating to U.S. online retailer Amazon's (AMZN.O) tax affairs in the country, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing official sources.

The EU's competition commission has requested information from the Grand Duchy, where the online retailer's main European operating company is based, to check whether its decisions on corporate tax complied with state aid rules, the FT said, citing two people familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/1pM0Yjc)

"We are looking into what kind of arrangement Luxembourg has with Amazon," the British newspaper quoted an EU official as saying.

The FT, citing another EU official, said that Brussels was carrying out fact-finding missions in a number of EU countries to crack down on "sweetheart" tax deal with large companies.

A spokesman for the European Commission declined to comment on the report, while Amazon could not immediately be reached for comment.

Britain, France and Germany have called for stricter rules to stop companies such as Google (GOOGL.O), Apple (AAPL.O) and Amazon aggressively avoiding taxes in austerity-bitten Europe.

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Dan Grebler)