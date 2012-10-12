Customers visit the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Apple Inc is expected to take the wraps off its highly anticipated mini iPad at an October 23 invitation-only event, reported tech blog AllThingsD on Friday, citing sources familiar with the company.

The event would come before Microsoft Corp unveils its latest operating system, Windows 8, and its new Surface tablet on October 26.

An Apple spokesman declined to comment.

Speculation has been swirling for months that Apple was planning a smaller, less expensive version of its popular iPad to take on cheaper competing devices.

Apple shares were down 0.2 percent at $626.51 in morning Nasdaq trade.

(Reporting By Jennifer Saba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)