EDINBURGH An engaging 17th century Dutch painting of an argument between a drinker and landlady over a bill is one of a number of major works that has gone on display in Edinburgh from the Bute Collection, one of the largest and finest private collections of old masters in Britain.

The 1658 painting by Pieter de Hooch is one of 19 of the finest works from the treasure trove at Mount Stuart, home of the Marquess of Bute on the island of Bute in the Firth of Clyde in western Scotland.

They are on display in an intimate rotunda room at Scotland's National Gallery to December 2, taking in the Edinburgh's festival month through August - the last time a similar Bute Collection exhibition was held was during the 1949 Edinburgh Festival.

Founder of the collection was the Third Earl of Bute, a favourite of George III and briefly the king's prime minister in the mid-18th century.

The earl's time as a student at Leyden University apparently sparked his interest in Dutch and Flemish art. The collection he amassed had a deep impact on British taste in art and British artists in subsequent years.

The exhibition features "superb landscapes, stunning portraits and fascinating scenes of everyday life by artists such as Jan Steen, de Hooch and Jacob Jordaens".

Tico Seifert, senior curator of Northern European Art at the gallery, put the exhibition together in collaboration with Anthony Crichton-Stuart, himself an art expert and brother of the current Seventh Marquess of Bute.

"We had a look around and thought 'what would represent the collection best, what would complement the collection here at the National Gallery," Seifert told Reuters.

"The Bute Collection is one of the richest collections of, in particular, Dutch paintings in the country."

Highlights also include two rural landscapes by Aelbert Cuyp (1620-1691), who became hugely popular with British collectors, a charming portrait of a girl with cherries by Jordaens, Joos van Cleve's enigmatic Portrait of a Lady from around 1530, and an impressive group portrait by the French artist Antoine Le Nain (c.1600-48) showing the artist and his two painter brothers in the studio they shared in Paris.

The Bute Collection at Mount Stuart, an immense Victorian Gothic mansion, opened to the public in 1995 and has given a major boost to the tourism in the area.

