Allyson Felix of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's 200m during the IAAF Diamond League at the Bislett Stadium in Oslo June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix

OSLO Olympic sprint champion Allyson Felix continued her comeback at the Oslo Diamond League meeting on Wednesday, cruising to an easy 200m victory after a hamstring injury sidelined the American for most of the past year.

Felix, a three-time gold medal winner at the London Games in 2012, was fast out of the blocks and never looked back, keeping a big lead over the pack even as she eased to cross the line.

Her time of 22.73, however, was more than a second off her personal best, highlighting her struggles.

Djibouti's Ayanleh Souleiman, the world indoor 1,500 metre champion, had no problems with his form as he convincingly won a star-studded mile with a time of 3:49.49.

"It was a perfect race for me," Souleiman said. "This season I have a great dream to fulfil. I hope to break 3:26 on the 1,500 metres in Monaco."

Middle distance great Hicham El Guerrouj of Morocco holds the 1,500 metre world record with 3:26.00, set in 1998.

Souleiman, the world leader with a big win in Eugene, pulled away on the final lap and was never threatened even as several runners in the chase pack mounted a late charge.

The night's surprise performance came from New Zealand's Nick Willis, the 2008 Olympic silver medallist over 1,500, as he set a new personal best of 3:49.83 en route to second place.

American Tianna Bartoletta, an Olympic champion over the 4x100 metre relay, needed just two jumps and a big personal best to secure the long jump crown.

After a poor first attempt she leapt 7.02 on her second, the world's best jump this year, and passed the rest of her attempts as her nearest rival was more than 20 centimetres behind.

French pole vault world record holder Renaud Lavillenie failed to impress, however.

Lavillenie, who broke Sergei Bubka's indoor world record with a 6.16 jump in February, came into the competition when most of his competitors were already out, and secured an easy victory in a lacklustre field.

But his winning vault of 5.77 was far from his best and his three attempts at 5.83 metres were unimpressive.

France's Pascal Mertinot-Lagarde, who surprised the 110m hurdle field in Eugene, ran clean over the hurdles, winning in a world leading 13.12 and equalling his personal best.

"I still see improvements in my techniques. In the past I struggled with my technique but that is fixed. I aim for sub 13 seconds at the French championships," he said.

Trinidad and Tobago's Richard Thompson won the men's 100m in 10.02 seconds while France's Myriam Soumare won the women's.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Martyn Herman)