Bayern left fuming over Champions League 'robbery'
MADRID Bayern Munich left the Santiago Bernabeu furious with referee Viktor Kassai and his team of assistants after being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Tuesday.
NAIROBI Olympic and world 800 metres record holder David Rudisha and twice Olympic champion Ezekiel Kemboi have been picked in Kenya's Commonwealth Games team even though they missed the trials that ended on Saturday.
Athletics Kenya named a huge squad of 66 athletes for the event that starts in Glasgow on July 23.
Twice world 1,500 champion Asbel Kiprop will miss out because he did not finish his race in the trials.
Commonwealth Games 1,500 champion Silas Kiplagat did not show up and will not be defending his title.
Rudisha missed the trials but was granted a lifeline by the selectors as he is still in the United States and due to compete in a Diamond League meeting in New York next Saturday.
Kemboi will compete in the Games for the fourth time in a row. He won silver in 2002 (Manchester), gold in 2006 (Melbourne) and silver in 2010 (New Dehli).
MONTE CARLO World number two Novak Djokovic came close to an early exit at the Monte Carlo Masters but finally emerged triumphant with a 6-3 3-6 7-5 second-round victory against France's Gilles Simon on Tuesday.