,Reporter Duff Wilson reviewed more than 50,000 pages of documents and interviewed more than 300 people to assess the impact of opioids on newborns. The documents included about 5,800 child fatality reports and tens of thousands of additional pages of medical records and other documents obtained through more than 200 public records requests. To obtain those documents, Reuters began filing Freedom of Information Act requests in 2014 with federal, state, county and city agencies.

Reporters Wilson and John Shiffman interviewed mothers in seven states – including three mothers who are currently in prison – as well as doctors, nurses, social workers, drug counsellors, prosecutors, defence lawyers, academics, child protection workers, lawmakers and relatives of people struggling with addiction.

To track the dramatic increase in babies born drug-dependent, Reuters analysed hospital patient discharge data kept by the federal Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. The news agency surveyed each state and the District of Columbia to assess policies and performance on two key parts of federal law – mandatory reporting of drug-withdrawing newborns and the disclosure of child fatality review reports.

To determine whether a child’s death may have been related to the mother’s drug use, Reuters looked at cases since 2010 in which a newborn was diagnosed as dependent on drugs or the mother was found to be using opioids during pregnancy. Then reporters examined whether the deaths of those children, each of whom had been released from the hospital, could have been prevented.

The 110 examples that Reuters found fit the definition of “preventable death” used by most states. It is contained in a glossary of terms to help officials identify and report such cases to the National Fetal, Infant and Child Death Review Center, a government-funded non-profit group. According to the definition, “A child’s death is considered to be preventable if an individual or the community could reasonably have done something that would have changed the circumstances that led to the child’s death.”

Tracing the circumstances of a child’s death back to the conditions at birth is often difficult, said Theresa Covington, a presidential appointee and director of the national centre. The 110 cases that Reuters identified, Covington said, likely represent the “tip of the iceberg.”

