MANAMA An explosion in a car killed two people and wounded a third in Bahrain on Saturday, the Interior Ministry said.

The ministry said on its Twitter account the explosion was in the mostly Shi'ite village of al-Maqshaa', along the Budayya highway, outside of the capital Manama.

"Initial inspections uncovered two burnt bodies and a third with burn wounds was taken to hospital," the ministry said. "Initial inspections indicate the presence of explosive substances inside the car," it said.

