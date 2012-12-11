LONDON, Dec 11 (IFR) - A joint Bank of England and FDIC
paper on the resolution of global systemically important
financial institutions could potentially trigger a major
structural shift in how UK banks fund, market participants said
this week.
The report published on Monday focuses on "top-down"
resolution of large banks, which involves "a single resolution
authority applying its powers to the top of a financial group"
and raised the prospect of UK banks issuing more
senior debt out of their holding companies rather than their
operating companies.
As things stand, regulators' efforts to resolve a large UK
bank could be hampered because, unlike their US counterparts, UK
banks have traditionally raised the vast majority of their debt
at the operating company rather than the holding company level.
While the consultation paper stops short of prescribing a
shift in funding strategy for UK banks, it does note that either
this will have to occur or UK supervisors may have to bail-in
bonds of the top operating companies within the group.
The regulators acknowledged this latter route could
complicate resolution and would need "careful planning", adding
that UK authorities would make up their minds on what to do in
due course.
"Given these comments, you could potentially see more
issuance coming out of UK bank holding companies," said David
Hague, head of UK and Ireland FIG DCM at RBS.
"The US dollar market is the natural choice for this kind of
issuance because the investor base is much more familiar with
holding company issuers."
There have already been rumblings about a shift to bank
holding company funding models due to the Independent Banking
Commission's recommendations - more commonly known as the
Vickers report - to ringfence retail from investment banking.
"There's been a renewed focus on HoldCo debt since the
Vickers proposals were published, although it's still premature
for UK banks as they aren't set to kick in until 2019," said
Alex MacMahon, head of EMEA FIG DCM at Citigroup.
"The cost of issuing HoldCo has traditionally held banks
back. In the US the concept of HoldCo vs OpCo is well
established, while the European market isn't used to it."
HoldCo debt has traditionally traded at a premium to OpCo
debt as a result, although bankers noted the spread had narrowed
over the last year from around 75bp to 25bp.
The HoldCo structure is very much a US-centric philosophy:
84% of commercial banks operate under such a model, said
MacMahon.
ALREADY HAPPENING
A treasurer at a major UK bank characterised a potential
move towards a HoldCo structure for European banks as a major
structural change. Some market observers believe this is already
happening.
"We think that regulators in Europe are beginning to adopt
this view [that a HoldCo structure would facilitate the
resolution of banks] and although holding companies are not
common in European banking outside the UK, they will become so
over the next few years," said CreditSights analysts at their
Euro Banks 2013 Outlook on December 5, citing initiatives such
as the Vickers Report, the Liikanen Committee and bail-in debt
as catalysts.
The CreditSights analysts even singled out an RBS USD2bn
three-year deal issue out of its holding company back in
September as typical of the structural shift that will become "a
more prominent feature of the European banking landscape."
RBS also issued a USD2.5bn Lower Tier 2 bond out of its
holding company. Officials at the bank noted issuing out of the
HoldCo gave it greater flexibility and capital efficiency given
CRD4 rules on regulatory haircuts.
Both issues show the dollar market is the go-to jurisdiction
for issuing HoldCo debt due to investors' familiarity with this
type of issuer, giving banks all the accompanying benefits in
terms of size, pricing and secondary market liquidity.
"It's clear from the RBS issue that there is appetite for
HoldCo debt, and our best estimate is that the pick up over OpCo
debt is currently pretty minimal," said Roger Doig, fixed income
analyst at Schroders.
"Once banks look at regulatory requirements and the need to
be able to move capital between group entities, they may decide
it's a useful funding route."
Indeed, the increased flexibility that funding at the HoldCo
level affords - in terms of being able to shift cash between
different operating entities with greater ease - may also prove
a draw to the HoldCo model for European institutions.
"Bank funding was very prevalent pre-crisis but more
recently, most US banks have been issuing at the HoldCo level
just given increased flexibility for use of proceeds and huge
deposit balances at the bank level that are the primary funding
source there," said Citi's MacMahon.
(Reporting By Christopher Whittall, Editing by Helene Durand
and Julian Baker)