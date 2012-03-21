LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - UK banks RBS, Barclays, Bank of Scotland, Lloyds TSB, NatWest, Santander and Aldermore will get up to GBP20bn of government guarantees for wholesale funding, as final details of the National Loan Guarantee Scheme to boost funding to the SME sector emerged in the UK Budget on Wednesday. However, a much larger scale plan is needed to tackle the funding gap facing UK businesses over the next few years.

The banks will be able to claim the guarantee on senior unsecured debt and certificates of deposit between one and five years maturity. The only eligible currencies are sterling, euro, dollars and yen. Total guarantees issued for maturities between three and five years are capped at one third of the GBP20bn available.

To claim the guarantee, banks will have to demonstrate that they have passed on the benefits of reduced funding costs to small businesses, giving at least 100bp reduction in SME loan interest rates.

Banks will also have to pay a fee for the guarantee, set by European Union state aid rules according to a formula based on bank CDS spreads.

Analysts from RBS expect these annual fees to be around 93bp for Barclays, 95bp for Santander UK, 101bp for Lloyds, and 102bp for RBS. Government guaranteed debt issued from this scheme will be 0% risk-weighted under the Basel II Standardised Approach.

DAUNTING FUNDING SHORTFALL

This plan could provide some respite for the SME sector, but the GBP20bn figure is only a fraction of that needed.

A taskforce established by the UK government to assess potential financing options for the business sector estimated this month that the financing gap could be between GBP84bn and GBP191bn over the next five years.

The growing demand for credit, and the constraints on bank financing will weigh heavily on the sector unless greater action is taken.

One option, as proposed by the taskforce, is to unify existing government plans under one banner, mimicking the role KfW plays in Germany. The taskforce states that "a KfW-type structure would provide a mechanism to address the market failures impacting supply as well as the demand barriers preventing businesses from accessing non-bank finance. It would also provide a familiar channel for new initiatives, such as the Government's credit easing measures, to be delivered."

A number of recommendations have also been listed to increase awareness and demand for alternative finance options.

These include the introduction of a business finance advice scheme, the launch of a feasibility study led by the Association of Financial Markets in Europe to explore the creation of an aggregation agency to lend directly to SMEs and/or pool loans to back SME access to the public bond market, and also increase UK retail investor appetite for corporate bonds.

Bank of England figures show that only 257 of a possible 1.2 million companies have a financing mix including public bonds, and the taskforce adds that the main restriction is investors' need for liquidity, essentially ruling out any issuance under GBP150m.

Smaller SMEs will find the cost of issuing public bonds prohibitive, and so one suggestion to ease this problem is the aggregation of assets in a single entity.

An Agency for Business Lending (ABL), an idea floated by the taskforce, could pool and finance SME loans by setting up a large-scale fund to buy SME loans and securities that are backed by SME loans. And in turn, this could provide valuable funding for the enterprises.

"ABL could finance these activities by issuing securities on the public bond markets to institutional and retail investors. In addition to its SME lending activities, ABL could play an important role in accelerating the redevelopment of the SME loan securitisation market," the taskforce said.

However, this plan faces regulatory hurdles, such as Solvency II which "may make it harder for insurance companies to invest in instruments such as private placements or SME loan securitisations."

The taskforce is chaired by Tim Breedon, group chief executive of Legal & General.