LONDON Nov 24 It's unclear whether
Britain's banks are overcharging their customers but more fees
transparency is needed, a top UK regulator said on Thursday.
"It's not obvious to me that the public is being over
charged in retail banking," Andrew Bailey, deputy head of the
Prudential Business Unit at the Financial Services Authority,
told an industry conference.
"What is very hard is for the public to work out for what
it's paying for the simplest elements of banking services and
that of course has an effect on things like switching
(accounts)," Bailey added.
The UK sector is dominated by four big banks -- HSBC
, Barclays, Lloyds and RBS.
Most retail customers don't pay a monthly or annual fee for
their account unlike on continental Europe.
Bailey said there was no such thing as free banking and the
notion of it "distorted the landscape", leading to inconsistent
charges across products.
Vera Cottrell, principal policy advisor at UK consumer lobby
Which? said customers are being overcharged while at the same
time banks have access to billions of pounds held in deposits
which would be far more expensive to tap on the open markets.
"It's pretty clear from our research on overdrafts that some
of the charging structures are incredibly high," Cottrell told
Reuters.
The biggest four banks account for 77 percent of personal
current accounts and 85 percent of SME accounts, and the
financial crisis had impaired competition by allowing Lloyds'
takeover of HBOS and weakening some smaller banks.
The UK government hopes that the sale of nationalised
Northern Rock bank to Richard Branson's Virgin group will boost
competition.
Banks may have to undergo a probe if competition has not
improved by 2015, if a review of the personal current account
market has not also prompted an investigation before then, an
independent panel said in September.
(Reporting by Huw Jones)