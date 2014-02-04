BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
LONDON Feb 4 Britain's biggest banks have so far paid out only 306.3 million pounds ($500.3 million) from more than 3 billion pounds which they have set aside to compensate small firms mis-sold complex interest rate hedging products, the financial regulator said.
The Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday that the pace of banks reviewing cases of mis-selling was continuing to increase. A total of 2,092 offers of compensation had been accepted by customers at the end of January, up from 1,040 at the end of December.
The products were designed to protect smaller companies against rising interest rates but when rates fell, they had to pay large bills, typically running to tens of thousands of pounds. Companies also faced penalties to get out of the deals, which many said they had not been told about.
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.