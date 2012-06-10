LONDON, June 10 Britain's banking regulator
could be handed new powers to enforce government recommendations
on how the country's largest banks should ring fence their
retail and investment operations, The Sunday Telegraph reported.
UK finance minister George Osborne will signal a more
accommodating tone on regulation at an annual dinner for bankers
this Thursday, hosted by The City of London, where he is due to
outline how the government will implement the Vickers report.
Osborne is expected to say that prescriptive regulation is
not the best way to improve the safety of Britain's banks as he
hands powers to the new Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA),
which will be run by the Bank of England, to decide how much
extra capital the retail arms of banks should hold to safeguard
the sector, the paper says.
Britain has forced its banks, many of which needed taxpayer
help during the 2007-09 financial crisis, to hold core capital
equivalent to 10 percent or more of risk-weighted assets, well
above global new rules that do not come into force until next
year.
However, City of London officials are lobbying regulators,
in particular the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee
(FPC), to state clearly what the tougher capital levels for
banks should be and what this means for the economy.
Osborne is also likely to unveil new proposals to ensure
that savers are ranked above bondholders and corporate creditors
should a bank fail, which are opposed by the industry.
The European Commission is also proposing far-reaching
powers for regulators to take control of failing banks, which
include forcing losses on bondholders.
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)