Pictures of the men's top seed tennis players are projected on Battersea Power Station for the ATP World Tour Gala in London November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON London local government officials have told the administrator to the failed Battersea Power Station redevelopment that they want plans for the site to remain unchanged, protecting the building and tens of thousands of jobs.

The Grade II listed power station's four white chimneys have been a landmark on London's skyline for decades, but plans to redevelop the site have repeatedly run aground since power production there stopped nearly 30 years ago.

On Monday, Wandsworth Council leader Ravi Govindia and three other representatives from the local authority, who must approve plans for any new power station scheme, met with lenders to the site Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) and Ireland's National Asset Management Agency NAMA.L, and administrator Ernst & Young.

They urged the administrator and banks to select a buyer who would not tear up redevelopment plans designed to create up to 25,000 jobs in the wider Nine Elms district.

"It was a listening exercise on both sides but we put across the fact that we don't want to see all the work done over the years scuppered," the economic development officer at Wandsworth Council, Mike Brook, told Reuters after the meeting at Ernst & Young's London offices.

The latest project foundered when Lloyds and NAMA put four companies -- all units of Battersea Powerstation Shareholder Vehicle Ltd -- linked to the site into administration on December 12 over 325 million pounds of debt.

BPSSV majority owner Real Estate Opportunities' REO.L 5.5 billion pounds office, housing and retail scheme for the power station aimed to create 15,000 jobs as part of a 10.1 million sq ft project that relied on extending the Northern Line tube to Battersea.

"No assurances were given but in drawing up their shortlist to sell the site they'd want to know there was a valid way forward," said Brook, who attended the meeting. "The key elements are job creation, the Northern Line extension and the retention of its iconic status."

RED-TAPE NIGHTMARE

Despite the desire to keep the building intact, developers told Reuters that demolishing the brick edifice, which would require UK government approval, would make any future development more financially viable.

"It's an ugly site that developers would ideally want to knock down as it will crumble in 10 years anyway," the chief executive of one FTSE-listed developer told Reuters. "I can't see the protection lobby allowing that to happen though."

Another source close to the scheme told Reuters on condition of anonymity that, the "biggest problem on the power station site has always been the power station."

However, changing the power station redevelopment plans would likely prove an obstacle to developers.

Minor alterations to the existing consent could take at least a year to work through, while material changes could take three-plus years before redevelopment work started on the crumbling site, planning experts told Reuters.

UK property developers British Land (BLND.L), Capital & Counties (CAPCC.L) and Development Securities DSC.L have been linked to the scheme, as well as sovereign wealth funds and Malaysian property company SP Setia (SETI.KL).

Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich was also eyeing the site as a possible new home, though property industry sources said the protracted planning process that a radically new scheme would entail counted against him.

Brook said administrators would move quickly to appoint an agent to sell the site as part of an "open and transparent sale process".

Previous failed plans for the site include a fairground, a base for circus act Cirque du Soleil and a scheme that included a restaurant table at the top of one of the chimneys.

In 1987, John Broome, a businessman close to then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher bought the site for 1.5 million and removed the roof before selling it on to a Hong Kong developer.

(Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by Andrew Macdonald)