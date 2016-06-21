NEW YORK, June 21 Gemini Trust Co, the
U.S.-based bitcoin exchange founded by investors Tyler and
Cameron Winklevoss, on Tuesday opened trading in the UK, the
second leg of an international expansion program.
In an interview last Thursday, Gemini Chief Executive
Officer Tyler Winklevoss said that for now, UK citizens would
only be able to trade online currencies bitcoin and ether on the
exchange.
Ether is a token or digital asset of the Ethereum platform,
a public blockchain.
Trading bitcoin and ether against fiat currencies such as
the dollar and sterling will start in a few weeks, Winklevoss
said, adding that no regulatory approval was needed to operate
in the UK for the services the company provides.
"The UK FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) has made it clear
that they're not regulating digital assets at the moment," said
Winklevoss. "That said, the second that there's clarity that we
have to file something, we will be the first company to file our
paperwork."
Two weeks ago, Gemini kicked off its international expansion
by opening trading in Canada, where no regulatory approval was
needed.
Digital currencies have grown in popularity as investors
view them as a separate asset class.
Major financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and global technology companies such as International
Business Machines Corp try to unlock the potential uses
and applications of these assets' underlying technology, the
blockchain.
The blockchain is a database that enables a network of
computers to validate, clear, settle, track, and record the
ownership of assets as they are traded.
Volume on Gemini, or the notional value of both bitcoin and
ether traded on the platform, for the month of May was
approximately $40 million, said Winklevoss.
By the end of June, he sees volume further rising to between
$50 million and $60 million.
Bitcoin on Tuesday traded at $677.18 on the Bitstamp
platform, with a market capitalization of $10.6 billion,
according to crypto-currency data website coinmarketcap.com.
Ether, the second-largest digital currency behind bitcoin,
last changed hands at $12.27 and has a market capitalization of
nearly $1 billion.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)