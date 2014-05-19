May 19 Three British retail property groups are among bidders eyeing a stake in Bluewater Shopping Centre in Kent for a bid amount of 600 million pounds, The Times reported.

British groups Land Securities Group Plc, British Land Company Plc in partnership with Norges Bank , and Hammerson Plc are understood to be the final bidders for the stake, according to the British daily. Australia's Westfield Group and the sovereign wealth fund of Norway are also thought to be finalists, The Times said.

The newspaper reported that Australia's Lend Lease, which manages Bluewater, is looking to sell 30 per cent of its share in the centre.

The winning bidder would inherit the right to manage the centre, The Times said.

Land Securities, British Land, Hammerson and Westfield Group could not be reached for a comment outside of normal business hours. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)