DUBLIN Boeing has told airlines it is confident of fixing battery problems on the 787 Dreamliner soon, the chief executive of Norwegian Air Shuttle said on Tuesday.

Despite a pause in deliveries while U.S. authorities review the 787's design, Boeing has told the Scandinavian budget carrier to expect its first 787 Dreamliner in April in line with the latest delivery schedule, Chief Executive Bjorn Kjos said.

"They will definitiely fix the battery problems long before then," he told Reuters.

"They say it is going to be fixed soon; they have a plan. They say it will be delivered according to the schedule," he added on the sidelines of an Airline Economics conference in Dublin. Norwegian is looking at buying more 787s, he added.

Separately, Henri Courpron, chief executive of AIG (AIG.N) unit International Lease Finance Corp, which technically owns the leased passenger jet, told Reuters there was no indication of any delay in the first 787 earmarked for April delivery. (Reporting by Tim Hepher)