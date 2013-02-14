A Dreamliner belonging to Polish airline LOT is being parked on the tarmac at Chopin International Airport in Warsaw February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

WARSAW Poland's national airline LOT will not use its Boeing Dreamliner passenger jets before October, LOT's chief executive said on Thursday.

The airline said earlier it would seek compensation from Boeing after most of the U.S. planemaker's 787 Dreamliner passenger jets were grounded due to battery-related problems.

"We do not plan to use the Dreamliner in out flight network until October," the newly appointed LOT chief executive, Sebastian Mikosz, told reporters. (Reporting By Chris Borowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Christian Lowe)