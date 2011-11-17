A Boeing 737-400 operated by Indonesia's budget carrier Lion Air takes off from Jakarta's main airport in this May 26, 2005 file phoro. REUTERS/Beawiharta Beawiharta

Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Thursday that Indonesia's Lion Air is to sign a commitment to order 230 airplanes with a list price of $21.7 billion, marking the manufacturer's biggest commercial deal.

The agreement calls for Lion Air, Indonesia's largest domestic airline, to purchase 201 737 MAX airplanes and 29 Next-Generation 737-900 extended range planes. The deal also includes purchase rights for an additional 150 aircraft.

"This deal when finalized will be the largest commercial airplane order ever in Boeing's history by both dollar volume and total number of airplanes," the Chicago-based manufacturer said in a statement.

Shares of Boeing were up 1.3 percent at $67.22 in morning trading.

"This order is a big deal," RBC Capital Markets analyst Robert Stallard said in a client note, adding that the agreement would provide a meaningful boost to Boeing's backlog and MAX order book.

The company said U.S. President Barack Obama would attend a signing ceremony on Friday for the order for the 230 planes, which the White House said would support more than 110,000 U.S. jobs .

The U.S. White House also said Singapore Airlines would order eight widebody Boeing 777 planes with a list price of $2.4 billion.

The 737 MAX is an upgraded version of Boeing's best-selling 737 that will include new fuel-efficient engines. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2017.

Boeing also said on Thursday that Singapore Airlines is ordering eight widebody 777 planes. That order was previously recorded on the company's order website and attributed to an unidentified customer, it said. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Lisa Von Ahn)