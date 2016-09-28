BRASILIA (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Home to the vast Amazon, Brazil has reduced its deforestation rate by more than 70 percent since 2003, but Latin America's largest country is still losing the equivalent of two football fields of rainforest every minute.

The country aims to reduce net new deforestation to zero by 2030.

Key tools in the fight are new satellite monitoring technologies, rural titling schemes to encourage small-scale farmers to stop cutting down trees and action against illegal loggers, according to officials from Brazil's environment enforcement agency (IBAMA).

"Every act of deforestation has an economic cause," IBAMA official Jair Schmitt told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"We are creating strategies to convince people not to do it (illegal logging) in the first place."

Here are some facts about Brazil's battle against deforestation:

