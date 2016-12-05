SAO PAULO Brazil's Supreme Court decided on Monday to remove the president of the Senate, Renan Calheiros, who was indicted last week by the top court on charges of embezzlement, a court spokesman said.

Justice Marco Aurelio de Mello took up an injunction against Calheiros based on a majority ruling by the court last month that no person indicted for a crime could be in the presidential line of succession. The head of the Senate is currently the second in line after the speaker of the lower house, as Brazil does not have a vice president at the moment.

