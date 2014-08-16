Indian techies, IT firms fret as Trump orders U.S. visa review
MUMBAI For Grishma, an Indian software designer, President Donald Trump's review of the visa programme for bringing highly skilled workers into the United States comes at a bad time.
LONDON A man has died after 35 people, including several children, were found inside a shipping container being unloaded at a dock in eastern England on Saturday morning, police said.
Two of the group, believed to be from the Indian sub-continent, were taken to hospital in serious but not life-threatening condition, while others were treated for dehydration and hypothermia.
The container was being unloaded at Tilbury docks in Essex from a ferry that had arrived from Zeebrugge, Belgium.
Essex police said that for the time being they were treating the incident as a homicide investigation.
"As a result of the ferry docking, staff at the port became aware of screaming and banging coming from the container," Superintendent Trevor Roe told reporters.
An East of England Ambulance spokesman added: "It was a very difficult scene for our first crews there."
Port staff were busy searching other containers from the ferry in case there were more people inside.
No further details were immediately available of how long the group had been inside the container or where they had entered it.
Tilbury, on the River Thames, is primarily a bulk cargo and container port and not such a prime target for illegal immigrants as those on the south coast, such as Dover.
Immigration and health authorities were helping the investigation, police said.
(Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Alison Williams and Stephen Powell)
MUMBAI For Grishma, an Indian software designer, President Donald Trump's review of the visa programme for bringing highly skilled workers into the United States comes at a bad time.
MAZAR-I-SHARIF/KABUL, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani declared a national day of mourning after scores of soldiers were killed by Taliban fighters disguised as fellow soldiers, in the deadliest attack of its kind on an Afghan military base.