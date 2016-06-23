Trump says ties with Bahrain won't be strained anymore
RIYADH U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday Washington's relations with Bahrain were set to improve, after meeting with the king of the Gulf Arab state during a visit to Saudi Arabia.
Global financial exchange operators and brokers are preparing for volatile trading linked to Britain's referendum on Thursday on whether to stay in the European Union.
Markets have been racked for months by worries about what a Brexit, or a British exit from the EU, would mean for Europe's stability. The British pound rose to its highest level of 2016 after a poll showed that Britons had voted to stay in the EU.
If Britain left the EU, it would be the biggest blow to the 28-nation bloc since its foundation. The EU would be stripped of its second-biggest economy and one of its two main military powers, and could face calls for similar votes by anti-EU politicians in other countries.
Here are actions that some exchanges and brokers have taken in advance of the vote:
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago. Additional reporting by Saqib Ahmed and Chuck Mikolajczak in New York.)
RIYADH U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday Washington's relations with Bahrain were set to improve, after meeting with the king of the Gulf Arab state during a visit to Saudi Arabia.
NEW YORK The U.S. Navy veteran charged with killing a young woman and injuring 20 others by speeding down a crowded Times Square sidewalk in his car said in published remarks on Saturday that he had sought psychiatric care beforehand, to no avail.