BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it would not be possible to discuss Brexit in detail with visiting Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday as the British government has not yet triggered divorce proceedings with the European Union.

"We will not be able to discuss Britain's exit from the European Union very deeply as the prime minister has said she will submit the application to leave according to Article 50 at the latest by the end of March," Merkel told reporters before holding talks with May in Berlin.

"We accept that, and we are waiting for this application," Merkel added.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel)