A police officer stands outside the home of Thomas Mair, named by local media as the man who was arrested after Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered in her constituency near Leeds, Britain June 17, 2016 REUTERS/Craig Brough

People gather during a vigil for Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox, in Batley near Leeds, in Britain June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Thomas Mair appeared in court on Saturday charged with the murder of lawmaker Jo Cox, an attack that has shocked Britain and brought a temporary halt to campaigning ahead of next week's referendum on European Union membership.

Cox, 41-year-old member of the opposition Labour Party who supported Britain staying in the EU, was shot and stabbed to death in the street in her own electoral district in northern England on Thursday.

Mair appeared in Westminster Magistrates' Court after being charged by police with murder, causing grievous bodily harm, and possession of a firearm and another offensive weapon.

