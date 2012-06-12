LONDON A hedge fund set up to speculate on the poor health of Spain's banks has so far failed to cash in on slumping confidence in the country's financial system, sources said, showing just how tough it is for funds trying to profit from the euro zone debt crisis.

London-based Capula Investment Management, a $13 billion firm partly owned by Goldman Sachs (GS.N), had pitched the idea for the fund to investors last year, saying it would bet on deepening problems in the Spanish banking system, two sources familiar with the fund said.

Yet the Capula Special Opportunities Fund, which raised around $500 million for its launch, rose just 1.9 percent in May and is down 3.8 percent year-to-date, the sources said.

The fund's performance shows the difficulty many hedge funds, which should be among the nimblest of investors, face in trying to make money from the euro-zone debt crisis. By betting on the euro zone, many expose themselves to the risk that sudden political intervention will hit their positions.

A spokesman for Capula, one of Europe's largest hedge fund firms, declined to comment.

Madrid said on Saturday it would borrow up to 100 billion euros to recapitalise its over-indebted lenders, following months of evaporating confidence in their ability to absorb property losses without outside help.

The Capula fund bets on the price of credit default swaps, which measure the cost of insuring against a bank defaulting on its debts. Spanish bank CDS prices have jumped in recent months, but Capula decided to pare back positions in recent weeks amid concerns about political intervention, one of the sources said.

"It got to the point, just as things were starting to get extreme (for Spanish banks), people were anticipating some sort of intervention," the source said.

"ONE-TIME OPPORTUNITY"

Capula had pitched its idea for the fund last year to a select group of potential investors.

The manager believed Spain might be headed for a repeat of Ireland's 2010 banking crisis, one of the sources familiar with the fund said, when banks' huge property losses shattered confidence and eventually forced nationalisation.

Capula told the $50.8 billion Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System the fund would trade assets that could benefit from a substantial "one-time opportunity" within the next two years, a September board resolution recommending an investment in the fund of up to $250 million showed.

According to the resolution, Capula told the pension fund that "the window of opportunity to invest will close in only a few months" and it would target net returns of 50 to 70 percent while limiting the downside to just 10 percent per annum.

Spanish bank CDS prices soared in the months preceding Saturday's bailout announcement, but Capula's fund has so far struggled to capitalise.

Santander's (SAN.MC) 5-year CDS trades at close to 405, up from 260 in March, while BBVA's (BBVA.MC) has risen to 440, around 160 more than in early March, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Meanwhile, Bankia (BKIA.MC), which last month asked for a 19 billion euro state rescue, saw its 5-year CDS price double to almost 800 basis points by mid-May from two months earlier.

After an initial "bailout bounce", the rally in Spanish bank securities quickly faded on Tuesday.

Capula's fund may continue to lose out if Spain's property market - primarily responsible for bad bank debts - falls further, triggering fresh worries about their stability.

Ireland's November 2010 bailout did little to repair confidence in its banks. Bank of Ireland's (BKIR.I) 5-year CDS more than doubled in the 10 months after Dublin agreed a rescue.

Capula was founded in 2005 by Yan Huo, an electrical engineer who moved into trading after earning his doctorate from Princeton University, and ex-UFJ International's Masao Asai.

The firm is partly owned by Goldman Sachs after the investment bank's Petershill vehicle, which takes stakes in hedge funds, bought almost 20 percent in 2008.

Capula's flagship Global Relative Value Fund has returned more than 11 percent annually since inception, data seen by Reuters shows.

(Editing by Sinead Cruise and David Holmes)