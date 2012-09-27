* Auction raises almost 30 mln euros for UK Treasury
* Next auction on Oct. 25
(Adds more detail)
LONDON, Sept 27 Britain auctioned four million
spot European Union carbon permits on Thursday at 7.48 euros
($9.60) a tonne each, the UK Debt Management Office said,
raising nearly 30 million euros for government coffers.
The settlement price was under half the average auction
price of 15.14 euros, but benchmark carbon prices have
lost nearly 30 percent of their value since Sept. 2011.
The auction raised the second lowest amount of funds for the
UK Treasury since the sales started in Nov. 2008. An auction in
May this year raised the lowest amount, which was 26.7 million
euros.
The UK government has so far auctioned a total of 118.5
million EU spot carbon permits which are traded under the EU's
emissions trading scheme (EU ETS), raising a total of 1.49
billion euros.
It plans to sell a further 4.3 million carbon permits in its
final auction for the second phase of the EU scheme (2008-2012)
on Oct 25.
Thursday's auction was 3.89 times oversubscribed and
received a total of 15.55 million bids. This was
healthier than an auction earlier this month which saw the
lowest bidding interest since auctions began.
On Thursday, spot EU carbon permits were slow to trade on
Paris-based Bluenext. BNXCO2-2
The EU ETS caps carbon emissions on more than 12,000
industrial and power plants across the 27-nation bloc, and
governments are allowed to sell a certain number of carbon
permits each year.
($1 = 0.7788 euros)
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Alison Birrane)