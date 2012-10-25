(Adds detail on sales for next trading period in final paragraphs)

LONDON Oct 25 Britain sold 4.319 million spot European Union carbon permits on Thursday at 7.47 euros ($9.69) a tonne each, the UK Debt Management Office said, in its thirtieth and final auction for the second trading period of the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme.

The auction was 3.99 times oversubscribed, with a total of 17.228 million bids received, it said.

The sale raised over 32 million euros for the UK Treasury.

The UK government has conducted 30 auctions of EU spot carbon permits since November 2008, which are traded under the EU ETS, raising a total of 1.53 billion euros.

It has sold 122.8 million so-called EU Allowances (EUAs) since 2008 for an average 12.47 euros each, data collected by Reuters Point Carbon showed.

The EU ETS caps carbon emissions on more than 12,000 industrial and power plants across the 27-nation bloc, and governments are allowed to sell a certain number of carbon permits each year.

Prices for EUAs have fallen over 60 percent since November 2008 due to lower industrial output amid economic downturn and an over-supply of permits.

Spot EUAs were trading on Paris-based Bluenext at around 7.50 euros a tonne after the auction closed. BNXCO2-2

From next month, Britain will start selling permits from the third trading phase of the EU ETS, which runs from 2013 to 2020.

ICE Futures Europe will hold two Phase 3 auctions on behalf of the British government on Nov. 21 and Dec. 5, the EU Commission said last month.

Britain can auction a total of 12 million Phase 3 EUAs before the end of the year.

($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; additional reporting by Michael Szabo; editing by James Jukwey)