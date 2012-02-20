A passenger passes e-ticket check-in desks at the departures floor of Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport in west London March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters.com) - New research from British Airways has found that 90 percent of Britons don't use up to 30 percent of the items they take away with them on holiday.

The survey, conducted on behalf of the UK flag carrier by Opinion Matters, asked travellers about the most random item they have ever taken on holiday and not used.

Teabags and kettles featured highly in the list, as did foodstuffs and condiments, including sardines, peanut butter, marmite and super noodles.

Responding to the findings, BA's branding and marketing boss Abigail Comber said: "(Brits) don't really want to have to choose between books, toiletries or teabags, or to dress kids in half their holiday clothes just to avoid excess baggage fees."

She added that more than one in five customers does not look into baggage limits before they travel.

Unlike the stringent luggage restrictions on most low-cost carriers where checked luggage carries additional charges, BA passengers can check in a bag weighing up to 23kg - and carry two bags on to the plane - for free.

In the survey, travellers from Scotland and the east of England were found to have paid the most in excess baggage fees. An airline representative did not know why this may be.

BA argues that weight limit allowances are a big factor in airline selection. According to the airline's Amanda Allen, "When people realise how much more they can take and that the price is included, it becomes more important. Especially people travelling with families."

Over 40 percent of the 1,176 people questioned in the survey admitted to packing three or more pairs of shoes, while one in five thought it necessary to bring 10 or more pairs of underwear.

The findings, released today, showed a smaller contingent, one in eight, took three towels or more for a week-long overseas break.

BA has made two YouTube videos about packing and travelling; the URLs can be found at <bit.ly/y0jiLN> and <bit.ly/xNZFgE>.

"Some of the ideas help them to streamline their packing," Comber told Reuters, "like taking a sarong if a beach towel is too big, or packing your swimwear in your hand luggage... We want people to pack based on what's most useful to them."

"We have thousands of people working for British Airways who fly all the time and have packing down to a fine art. It only seems fair to pass those tips on if it makes life easier for our customers."

