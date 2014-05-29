BEIJING China's top anti-corruption body said employees at the country's internet regulator must adopt a "zero tolerance" policy toward corrupt employees, as Beijing expands a crackdown on pervasive graft.

China's Ministry of Industry and Information (MIIT), the state agency responsible for regulating telecommunications, information technology and the internet, must self-report violations of Communist Party discipline - jargon for engaging in corrupt activities - the statement said.

A "zero tolerance" policy toward misuse of public funds, illegal payments, including the use of private clubs and upscale entertainment, would extend to the MIIT, according to a notice published on the China Central Discipline Inspection Committee website.

MIIT employees were told to be especially vigilant over the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival and report rules breakers to the ministry's discipline inspection group within three working days, according to the notice.

China's anti-graft body is increasingly focused on government agencies and state-owned companies, as Xi Jingping's campaign to crack down on official corruption and extravagance gains momentum.

Earlier this month, CCDI announced that Wang Shuaiting, vice chairman of China Travel Service (Holding) Hong Kong and a former executive of state-owned China Resources (Holdings) Co. is under investigation.

The probe follows a similar investigation into Song Lin, the ex-chairman of China Resources, who was sacked from his post, according to state media.

The corruption watchdog even said that it's investigating one of its own corruption inspectors for a serious violation of discipline and the law.

