Then Communist Party Secretary of Jiangxi province, Su Rong attends a group discussion during the National People's Congress in Beijing March 6, 2012.

BEIJING A vice-chairman of China's top parliamentary advisory body has been sacked, becoming the latest senior official to fall from grace, after the ruling Communist Party said he was being investigated for graft, state media said on Wednesday.

Su Rong, appointed one of the 23 vice-chairmen of the largely ceremonial Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference last year, has also been expelled from the body, the official Xinhua news agency said.

It gave no other details.

Earlier this month the party's corruption watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said Su was being probed for serious "disciplinary violations", usually Communist Party shorthand for graft.

Su previously served as Communist Party boss for the poor inland provinces of Jiangxi and Gansu.

The respected Chinese magazine Caixin said that the probe into Su is linked to his time in Jiangxi, and that Su's wife took bribes related to land deals and construction projects.

It was not possible to reach Su or his family for comment.

China's campaign against deep-rooted official corruption has intensified since the appointment of President Xi Jinping last year, with several senior government figures and state company executives already in detention.

