China's then Public Security Minister Zhou Yongkang attends the Hebei delegation discussion sessions at the 17th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing in this October 16, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING China's former domestic security chief, Zhou Yongkang, was sentenced to life in jail on Thursday after being found guilty during a closed-door trial of bribery, leaking state secrets and abuse of power, state news agency Xinhua said.

Zhou, who was formally charged in April, was tried in the northern city of Tianjin on May 22, and admitted his guilt and decided not to appeal against the verdict, Xinhua added.

