HONG KONG Nov 11 China may allow foreign
investors to hold controlling stakes in mainland securities,
fund management and insurance companies, the Chinese and British
governments said, underlining Beijing's commitment to opening up
the mainland capital markets.
Permitting foreigners to hold controlling stakes in domestic
financial firms would be a game-changer, handing global banks
and asset managers more power to make business decisions and
drive the direction of their mainland joint ventures.
The announcement was made on Thursday by the UK's Chancellor
of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and Chinese Vice Premier Ma Kai
as part of the annual UK-China Economic and Financial Dialogue
that aims to deepen economic and financial ties between the two
countries.
"China commits to gradually raise the permitted equity
holding of qualified foreign financial institutions in
securities and mutual fund companies," they said, adding the
China Insurance Regulatory Commission was "willing to work
towards increasing foreign ownership of life insurance companies
conducting business in China".
The statement did not provide any further details on the
potential rule changes.
China has gradually been relaxing restrictions on
Sino-foreign joint ventures and has created more channels for
foreigners to buy Chinese stocks, bonds and launch fund products
onshore.
Foreign investors are currently allowed to hold a maximum 49
percent stake in mainland mutual fund and securities brokerages,
while they can hold up to 50 percent of life insurance
companies.
The two governments also committed on Thursday to implement
a proposed London-Shanghai equity link, while several Chinese
banks will establish operations in the UK as part of the
agreement.
