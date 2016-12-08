LONDON From a plastic dinosaur to a pet rabbit, children around the world have put pen to paper to draw what they would like to receive from Santa Claus this Christmas.

Reuters photographers across continents have asked youngsters to depict what they wanted as gifts this festive season. For a photo essay of the children and their drawings, click here: reut.rs/2h20Euz

In Belgrade, Maxim, almost 4, drew a colourful dinosaur, while in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, four-year-old Alicia, from the indigenous Tarahumara community said she wanted a winter jacket and clothes for her cousins.

Jaedene Alyzxandra Medina, 5, Manila drew a rabbit as she said her mother would not allow her to have a pet dog or cat yet. In the German town of Hanau, Isabella Grunewald, also 5, said she was hoping for a pet bird as well as a mermaid, unicorn and elf fluffy toys because that is what she "likes most to play with at the moment".

In South Africa, Khanyo Mchunu, 13, said she wanted her own house to have more space. In Kranj, Slovenia, Pika Feliciana Kranjec, 4, said she wanted a small lollipop.

"Dear Santa, I would like to get a cat. But a Robopanda (toy) would be ok too. I hope to see you this time," eight-year-old Zofia wrote on her drawing in Warsaw.

In Beirut, six-year-old Lunn Habbouche, who has leukaemia, said all she wanted from Santa Claus was to recover from her illness, and an iPad.

