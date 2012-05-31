LONDON May 31 Coal accounted for 46 percent of
Britain's power production in the first quarter, a six-year high
share, the UK energy ministry said on Thursday, as cheap coal
prices encouraged utilities to switch from burning natural gas.
Gas-burning plants can earn about 2.65 pounds ($4.12) per
megawatt hour (MWh) of baseload power, while the margins for
coal are 13.50 to 19 pounds per MWh, according to calculations
based on Thursday's prices in the futures market for both fuels
for the next five months.
Figures from the UK's Department of Energy and Climate
Change (DECC) showed that coal-fired plants boosted output by
20.2 percent, or 6.5 terawatt hours, in the first quarter, to
reach the highest contribution since 2006.
Supply from gas-fired power stations fell to its lowest
share in 14 years at 25 percent.
Gas usage fell by 32.2 percent, or 10.9 terawatt hours, to
its lowest level since May 1998, DECC said.
Britain's six dominant utilities, Centrica, E.ON
, EDF, Iberdrola, RWE and
SSE, as well as independents such as Drax and
Intergen, expect difficult operating conditions for
gas-fired power producers through 2016, analysts at Nomura said
this week.
Total electricity generation in the quarter was 91.06
teraway hours, down slightly from 93.91 TWh in first quarter of
2011.
The comparative profitability of burning coal versus gas
cited above incorporates the current cost of carbon emissions at
about 6.35 euros ($7.87) per tonne.
($1 = 0.6438 British pounds)
($1 = 0.8069 euros)
(editing by Jane Baird)