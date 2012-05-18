Passengers walk through the newly opened Maynard H. Jackson Jr. International Terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia in this May 16, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

(Reuters.com) - Over the past decade, global business travel has dropped by 22 percent as companies cut back on expenses. Even though businesses have tightened belts, travel spending increased by 3.6 percent during the same period due to rising costs, according to Global Business Travel Association figures.

But despite rising prices and a still shaky economy, business-related travel is growing this year as companies put their employees back on the road or in the air.

Between 2010 and 2011, international outbound business travel spending increased by 8.5 percent as the economy began to recover; this year, the GBTA predicts international business travel spending will rise 3 percent. The Association predicts spending will continue to increase in 2013, with international outbound trips rising by 4.8 percent.

American businesses alone will spend an estimated US$260 billion in travel costs internationally this year - up $9 billon from 2011, according to the GBTA. But with fees associated with travel continuing to rise, businesses are only approving travel trips whose return on investment is several times the cost.

In 2000, US$243 billion was spent on more than 576 million trips by American business travellers -averaging about $422 per trip. Last year, just over a decade later, business travel spending increased to $251 billion, but the number of trips decreased to 445 million - averaging $564 per trip.

The increase in costs is associated largely with inflation, but also with increased spending.

Business travellers are expected to increase their companies' ROIs by having more meetings, getting more leads and sealing more deals per trip. Thirty-three percent of business trips are to meet with colleagues, 18 percent are to close sales deals, 21 percent are for training and conferences while 9 percent for other purposes.

Technology has come a long way in helping bridge location-based divides that previously necessitated face-to-face meetings; but while innovations like video conferencing have decreased the absolute need for business travel, there are still instances where travel is necessary.

Janey Whiteside, senior vice president of global corporate payments at American Express, told media this week: "One of the things that we continue to hear is that conference calls and even the latest video technology is no substitute or a poor substitute for face-to-face business travel for current or future customers."

But there are a few important ways in which technology has at least improved the lives of travellers. Mobile and other tech gadgets - including smartphones (<smartphones.findthebest.com/>), tablets (<tablets.findthebest.com/>), eReaders (<ereaders.findthebest.com/>) and headphones (<head-phones.findthebest.com/>) - are a must for travellers needing to schedule last-minute meetings, change travel plans while on the road, stay productive while in transit or entertain themselves while on the go.

With business travel and spending expected to rise next year as companies expect more results with less, and with airlines cutting costs by getting rid of perks like free headsets, these mobile gadgets could soon become more of a necessity.

