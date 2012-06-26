By Ikuko Kurahone
LONDON, June 26 The Coryton refinery, which was
formerly run by now insolvent Petroplus, will be sold
to a joint venture of Shell UK Ltd, Vopak and
Greenergy as a terminal, administrator PwC and the companies
said on Tuesday.
"The Administrators understand that the joint venture
parties intend that the future use of the site is to be an
import terminal, after significant reconfiguration of the
existing site," the administrator said in a press statement.
The 180 employees immediately affected will be individually
notified of their redundancy on Wednesday, the statement said.
Shell UK Ltd is Royal Dutch Shell's UK unit.
Greenergy is a wholesaler of auto-fuels in the UK. Vopak,
headquartered in Rotteram, is one of the world's largest oil
storage tank operators.
The PwC spokeswoman declined to disclose the value of the
sale.
The Coryton refinery, or Petroplus Reining Marketing Ltd
(PRML) under administration, was once seen as the top asset of
Petroplus.
It stopped processing crude oil in May as its estimated $1
billion price tag, including planned maintenance later this
year, failed to attract buyers since Petroplus filed insolvency
in December.
"The sale of the assets of PRML will be completed once the
current refinery closure process has been concluded," PwC said.
"This is likely to take some months, as the various units
are decommissioned and remaining crude and refined products are
removed from the site."
The shutdown of the site has led to a spate of
protests.
The joint venture will be equally held by Shell UK,
Greenergy and Vopak. The companies said in a joint statement.
"The three companies plan to develop and invest in a
state-of-the-art import and distribution terminal to be managed
by Vopak," the statement said.
It had a capacity to process 175,000 barrels of crude oil
per day and additional 65,000 barrels of feedstock per day.
Petroplus' sites in Germany, Switzerland and Belgium have
been bought as refineries by trading titans Gunvor and Vitol
with AtlasInvest, the investment firm of Petroplus founder
Marcel van Poecke.