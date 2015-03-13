Red cross workers inspect a property on the slopes of the Turrialba volcano, in El Roble near Turrialba, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Ash rises over Turrialba volcano, as seen from San Gerardo de Irazu near Turrialba March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

A plant covered in ash after an eruption of Turrialba volcano is seen at El Roble near Turrialba, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

People take pictures of an eruption of the Turrialba volcano, from San Gerardo de Irazu near Turrialba, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

SAN JOSE Costa Rica's Turrialba volcano belched a column of gas and ash up to 3,280 feet (1 km) into the air on Thursday in its most powerful eruption in two decades, and local authorities started to evacuate residents from the surrounding area.

Four explosions emanated from the volcano in central Costa Rica on Thursday, and ash reached parts of the capital San Jose some 30 miles (50 km) away, where the airport was closed. It was the volcano's strongest eruption since 1996.

"We have recommended the evacuation of people and small animals as a precaution. The last explosion was very strong," a spokesman for the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (Obsivori) said.

Costa Rica's emergency services ordered the closure of access roads near the volcano, which is major tourist draw, and were evacuating a radius of just over a mile around the volcano.

Turrialba erupted in October, when it also sprinkled the capital with ash after it spewed magma for the first time since around 1863.

