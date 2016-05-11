May 11 The UK Supreme Court ruled in favour of
bankrupt marine fuel supplier OW Bunker Malta (OWB) in a dispute
over payment liabilities, effectively leaving an unknown number
of buyers around the world liable to pay for the same fuel
twice.
"The Supreme Court unanimously dismisses the appeal by the
Owners, PST Energy," the court said.
The so-called 'Res Cogitans' case involved PST Energy 7
Shipping LLC (PST Shipping) who contracted with the now bankrupt
OWB for marine fuels, or bunkers, that were physically delivered
to its vessel Res Cogitans by a Rosneft Marine (UK) Ltd
subsidiary around the time of OWB's bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)