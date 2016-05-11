* Court ruling may mean shippers face "double jeopardy" -
attnys
* Shippers may need to review bunker contracts - insurer
* Case follows 2014 bankruptcy of Danish OW Bunker
(Adds comment, details)
By Roslan Khasawneh
May 11 The UK Supreme Court ruled in favour of
bankrupt marine fuel supplier OW Bunker Malta in a dispute over
payment liabilities, potentially leaving buyers around the world
liable to pay for the same fuel twice.
"The Supreme Court unanimously dismisses the appeal by the
Owners, PST Energy," the Court said on Wednesday.
PST Energy 7 Shipping LLC (PST Shipping) contracted with OW
Bunker to buy marine fuel, known as bunkers, in 2014. OW Bunker
then subcontracted the deal to a Rosneft Marine (UK) Ltd
subsidiary to physically deliver the fuel to PST's vessel Res
Cogitans.
However, the fuel was delivered around the time that OW
Bunker went bankrupt and OW Bunker did not pay Rosneft nor did
PST pay OW Bunker.
ING Bank, as the company responsible for settling OW
Bunker's debts, attempted to collect payment from PST that was
contractually owed. However, PST countered that it was not
liable to pay ING because the contract was a sale of goods
governed by the Sale of Goods Act of 1979.
Following the November 2014 collapse of Denmark-based OW
Bunkers, the world's biggest bunker supplier at the time, this
left hundreds of ship owners liable to paying twice for the same
bunkers - to ING as the assignee of OW Bunkers, under the
contractual agreement, and to the physical suppliers for the
actual bunker fuel.
Earlier court decisions found that ING could collect
payment, setting up the Supreme Court decision on Wednesday.
"Given the outcome of this case, Members and other operators
will need to carefully review their bunker contracts in order to
protect themselves from such situations arising in the future,"
said the UK Defence Club, an insurance club for the marine
industry.
Marine companies have been closely watching the case since
it sets up a precedent that companies involved in the OW Bunker
bankruptcy could be double-charged for the fuel.
"Shipowners are left facing double jeopardy and competing
demands for payment for the same supplies of bunkers from both
insolvent OW Bunker and from physical suppliers," said Scott
Pilkington and Paul Dean, attorneys with Holman Fenwick Willan
in Singapore and London, in an e-mail. "Owners and operators who
have not settled OW Bunker's claims will now face renewed action
by ING Bank."
(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)