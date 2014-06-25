Australia fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile has had surgery on his left hamstring and will miss the team's one-day tri-series against Zimbabwe and South Africa in August, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

"Nathan has had a recurring left hamstring tendon injury over the past four months and required surgery to repair the damaged tendon to give it the best chance of recovery," Australia physiotherapist Alex Kountouris said in a statement.

"Nathan will now commence a rehabilitation program, however he is unlikely to be bowling again in time to be available for the ODI Tri-Series in Zimbabwe.

"We will take our time with Nathan's recovery to ensure he is fully fit for the big summer of cricket ahead."

The 26-year-old limited-overs specialist has played seven ODIs and 10 Twenty20 matches for his country.

Australia will play an ODI series against South Africa and a tri-series against India and England at home to prepare for next year's World Cup, which they host with New Zealand in February and March.

