MELBOURNE Former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh has been named as the new head of Australian cricket's selectors, while top-order batsman Mark Waugh has been appointed to the panel for the first time.

Marsh, 66, replaces John Inverarity, who had already indicated he would step down when his tenure ended. Waugh has replaced former pace bowler Andy Bichel on the four-man panel.

Former chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns has also rejoined the panel, while Australia coach Darren Lehmann retained his place.

"Rod Marsh is the right man to take on this important role having been a key member of the panel since 2011," Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said in a statement.

"His track record speaks for itself. He brings a wealth of experience to the position, having been a leading player, coach and most recently a selector.

"He has a great eye for talent and has strong relationships throughout international cricket."

Marsh's elevation to head the panel means he will step down as Cricket Australia's manager of elite coaching development.

Inverarity had said that while he would step down from the chairmanship he would be keen to stay on for an additional 12 months when his tenure ended, if needed, though CA's board decided it would be best to rejig the panel, Sutherland added.

Under Inverarity's tenure, Australia have regained the top ranking in world cricket after being the fourth-best test nation when he first took the position.

"He leaves his post with Australian teams in a position of strength holding the number one ranking in test and one-day international cricket.

"That reflects his commitment and the astute judgment he brought to the role at a challenging time for Australian cricket."

Hohns served on the panel from 1993-2006 and was chairman for a decade before going back to state cricket with Queensland.

Waugh, who gave Australia a blistering opening partnership with Adam Gilchrist in limited overs matches, would focus on the shorter form of the game, Sutherland said.

"He was one of the world's greatest one-day international players (and) we think he can add a lot, particularly in an important World Cup year," Sutherland said.

Australia and New Zealand host the Cricket World Cup from Feb. 14 to Match 29 next year.

The new panel will first meet on July 1 with their first job to name a side to play a one-day triangular tournament involving South Africa and hosts Zimbabwe in August.

