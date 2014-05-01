England's Harry Gurney bowls during a training session at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, before their first one-day International cricket match against the West Indies on Friday, at North Sound, Antigua February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files

LONDON New England director of cricket Peter Moores named uncapped fast bowler Harry Gurney on Thursday in the squad for this month's one-day international against Scotland.

Test captain Alastair Cook will lead the side and batsman Joe Root returns for the match in Aberdeen on May 9 after missing the Twenty20 World Cup due to a thumb injury.

"The start of the international summer is always incredibly exciting for everyone involved in England cricket and it has been pleasing to see so many players in good form early on this season," national selector James Whitaker said in an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement.

"On behalf of the selectors I would like to wish new coach Peter Moores, Alastair Cook and the whole squad all the best for a good performance against Scotland in what we know will be a very competitive fixture."

England squad - Alastair Cook (Captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Gary Balance, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Jos Buttler,

Harry Gurney, Chris Jordan, Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, James Tredwell, Chris Woakes

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Martyn Herman)